Randy Orton Offers Christian an Unsanctioned Match on WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with Randy Orton gloating over his victory against Edge from the Backlash pay-per-view. "The Viper" claimed he was now the "Greatest Wrestler Ever," since he had just won the "Greatest Match Ever," then joked that he'd be willing to fight Edge again if he manages to make another comeback in nine years. He was then interrupted by Christian, who said Orton didn't get to write the end of Edge's story and that "The Rated-R Superstar would be back soon.

Orton was taken aback by Christian, saying that he had no place in this story. He then said he could see it in Christian's eyes that he wanted to make a comeback just like his best friend, since he too had his career taken away due to injury. He mentioned that Christian wasn't medically cleared to compete, but then offered a challenge — an Unsanctioned Match tonight on Raw. He gave Christian until the end of the night to make a decision.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.