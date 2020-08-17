How Long Will WWE Stay in Orlando's Amway Center?

WWE confirmed its residency at the Amway Center arena in downtown Orlando on Monday, as well as the company's introduction of new WWE ThunderDome setup to bring live fans back to the show virtually via a massive LED board setup. In the press release, the company stated, "WWE's Amway Center residency will continue for the foreseeable future and Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view programming will be produced on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance," and released the full schedule of planned shows the will take place at arena in the coming weeks, including the SummerSlam and Payback pay-per-views.

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer then explained to Spectrum Sports reporter Jon Alba what the company meant by the "foreseeable future," clarifying that the residency will last 60 days. As of now, no fans will be allowed to attend any of the events in-person.

I asked City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer if #WWE would eventually be able to extend its lease at Amway Center or allow fans, but he just reiterated the lease runs for 60 days and they plan to tape events on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays (PPV). #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/lVMbjAxNqQ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 17, 2020

The current schedule for shows taking place from WWE ThunderDome is as follows:

Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Wednesday, August 26 – NXT®, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 30 – Payback®, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Here's the full card for SummerSlam as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Unlike every other show, NXT TakeOver: XXX will remain at Full Sail Live on Aug. 22. Both it and SummerSlam were originally scheduled for the TD Garden Arena in Boston.

