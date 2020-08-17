How Long Will WWE Stay in Orlando's Amway Center?
WWE confirmed its residency at the Amway Center arena in downtown Orlando on Monday, as well as the company's introduction of new WWE ThunderDome setup to bring live fans back to the show virtually via a massive LED board setup. In the press release, the company stated, "WWE's Amway Center residency will continue for the foreseeable future and Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view programming will be produced on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance," and released the full schedule of planned shows the will take place at arena in the coming weeks, including the SummerSlam and Payback pay-per-views.
Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer then explained to Spectrum Sports reporter Jon Alba what the company meant by the "foreseeable future," clarifying that the residency will last 60 days. As of now, no fans will be allowed to attend any of the events in-person.
I asked City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer if #WWE would eventually be able to extend its lease at Amway Center or allow fans, but he just reiterated the lease runs for 60 days and they plan to tape events on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays (PPV). #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/lVMbjAxNqQ— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 17, 2020
The current schedule for shows taking place from WWE ThunderDome is as follows:
- Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX
- Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
- Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network
- Wednesday, August 26 – NXT®, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET on USA Network
- Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX
- Sunday, August 30 – Payback®, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
- Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network
Here's the full card for SummerSlam as of now:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka
- United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
- Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Unlike every other show, NXT TakeOver: XXX will remain at Full Sail Live on Aug. 22. Both it and SummerSlam were originally scheduled for the TD Garden Arena in Boston.
