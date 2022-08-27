WWE's Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah Earn Spot in Women's Tag Team Tournament Finals on SmackDown

Toxic Attraction was victorious in their match on last week's SmackDown, moving forward in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, but unfortunately, Gigi Dolin was injured during the match, and WWE had to hold a last chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match to decide a replacement. Natalya and Sonya Deville would win that match and earn a shot against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night, and though they would come close to winning several times, it was ultimately Rodriguez who would display her impressive power and pin Deville, earning her and Aliyah a shot at the finals against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Aliyah and Natalya would start off the match and they would exchange holds and then countered each other's moves before exchanging pin attempts. Aliyah got out of Natalya's hold and tagged Rodriguez in and she hit a clothesline and went for a cover but Deville broke it up. Aliyah then delivered a Meteora on Deville but Natalya slammed her to the ground and Aliyah was clearly in pain.

Rodriguez was tagged back in against Deville and she took both Deville and Natalya and sent them to the mat and went for a cover, but Deville kicked out. Rodriguez hit a fallaway slam on Deville and then Rodriguez knocked Natalya into the ring post but Deville knocked her down and went for the cover, but Rodriguez kicked out.

Deville pinned Rodriguez against the ropes and then knocked her into the turnbuckle and connected with kicks to the midsection. Rodriguez fought back with strikes but Deville knocked her down with a hard kick to the chest before going for a cover, but Rodriguez kicked out. Deville applied a hold on Rodriguez and taunted them, but Rodriguez picked her up and slammed both Deville and Natalya down.

Aliyah wasn't in her corner so she had to keep fighting, and she kept both stars pinned to their corners. Rodriguez then hit a slick corkscrew back elbow into a cover but Deville kicked out. Rodriguez picked up Deville but Natalya took out her legs and applied a sharpshooter, though Rodriguez kicked her out of the ring. Deville then hit a running knee and went for the cover but Raquel kicked out.

Rodriguez picked up Deville and hit the Tejana Bomb and went for the cover and that was it, sending Rodriguez and Aliyah to the finals, where they will face Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who were also on hand at SmackDown.

