WWE Raw: Adam Pearce Denies Request To Lift Drew McIntyre’s Suspension

The moment everyone has been waiting for arrived on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Drew McIntyre was in the building to speak to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce about lifting his suspension so that he can get his hands on CM Punk. With a smile on his face, he approached the ring expecting to get back into the ring as soon as possible. The exact opposite happened, however, because McIntyre refused a simple request from Pearce. He brought the referees that were involved at Money in the Bank into the ring and asked McIntyre to apologize to them for his actions that ended up hurting them that night. “The Scottish Warrior” looked at him like he had multiple heads, refusing to do so.

McIntyre then attacks Pearce verbally for his hand in everything that has transpired over the last few months. They get heated face to face and when it looks like McIntyre might swing, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins storms the ring to fight off McIntyre himself, attempting a stomp but he ends up short due to McIntyre rolling out of the ring. Pearce also makes it clear that since he refuses to apologize, he will stay suspended even longer.

With SummerSlam coming up in a few weeks and Rollins making his intentions of facing Punk abundantly clear, McIntyre will likely become even more desperate and unhinged. As it stands, it looks like the SummerSlam match may turn into a triple threat, mostly due to Rollins’ promises about going after Punk when he gets cleared. He and McIntyre share something that’s the same, however, as Punk cost them both the title.

Currently there are no non-title matches taking place at SummerSlam, but this brewing storyline between Rollins, McIntyre and Punk is worthy of a spot on the card. Not only will it be Punk’s return match after just about eight months on the shelf, it’s one of the most consistent and well-booked storylines currently happening in the division.

Nevertheless, there are five title matches booked for the show so it’s likely things will get cut down. Rhea Ripley is set to go face-to-face with Liv Morgan who has promised to take everything from her — and she seemingly has. Dominik Mysterio is the last thing on the former champion’s mind, though. She just wants what she never lost back. Rumors that Roman Reigns may be coming back sooner than expected have been swirling for days now, and with Cody Rhodes defending against the new Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa.

As of this writing, here are the confirmed matches for SummerSlam in Cleveland…

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.