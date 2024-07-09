Seth Rollins Threatens CM Punk on WWE Raw: “Actions Have Consequences”

At WWE Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins got his title rematch against Damian Priest after his devastating loss at WrestleMania 40. The match was squared until Drew McIntyre decided to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase the same night he won it. CM Punk rained on his parade by preventing him from winning the championship, allowing Priest to narrowly retain. The only person that truly lost in the situation was Rollins, and he made his feelings immediately known to Punk as he stood irate ringside staring daggers at him.

His emotions carried over to Monday Night Raw where Punk was talking to the fans in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Rollins interrupted his festivities and got straight to the point, asking Punk why he had to stick his nose in his business when he was warned not to. Punk reminds him he was handling his own business that has become personal to him. McIntyre is running around with a bracelet with his wife and dog’s name on it and he’s going to get his “pound of flesh.” Punk says he doesn’t have problems with Rollins but he apologizes if he ruined things for him at Money in the Bank. But because it’s Rollins, he can’t really be that sorry.

What has CM Punk so infuriated right now?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9uf61maq1u — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2024

Rollins calls him a gaslighter and says he’s probably never genuinely apologized for anything because he doesn’t think he’s wrong about anything. Rollins promises that once Punk is cleared, he won’t even be able to utter McIntyre’s name because he’s going to snap his arm again and put him back on the shelf. The World Heavyweight Championship means everything to him and since he no longer can challenge for it, he promises to take something from Punk too — much like McIntyre said.

Ever since Punk debuted in WWE, there has been threads to a storyline with Rollins. Originally the two were supposed to wrestle for the championship at WrestleMania, but Punk wound up injured, forcing them to pivot. With the former World Heavyweight Champion recovered from his own injury, a match between the two may happen sooner than later. SummerSlam is just a month away and there’s no current plans for either wrestler, but from the promo, it appears like it could be a triple threat situation when McIntyre’s “suspension” is lifted.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.