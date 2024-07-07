WWE Money in the Bank: CM Punk Stops Drew McIntyre Cash-In, Damian Priest Retains

WWE‘s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event continued with a huge title match as Damian Priest defended the World Heavyweight Championship against former champion Seth Rollins. Priest was hoping to originally cash in on Rollins at WrestleMania instead of Drew McIntyre as he has a lot of respect for him. He’s the one that offered Rollins a rematch in the first place, as he looks to continue to prove that his title reign is not just a placeholder for the next champion.

Rollins is coming off a severe injury that almost took him out of WrestleMania season entirely. Rollins falcon arrow but Priest kicks out. With both men down, it’s the prime opportunity for McIntyre to take his chance at a cash-in like he said he was gonna do. As he charges toward the ring with the briefcase, he goes straight after Rollins who ducks out of the way and tries to get some offense in.

That doesn’t happen, and just as it looks like Rollins is going to fall to McIntyre again, CM Punk appears and beats McIntyre down in the ring. With triple threat rules, nothing is illegal, so he continues his beatdown throughout the ringside area. He then grabs the belt and whacks McIntyre over the head with it, taking him out of the match. Priest takes the opportunity to go for the pin, retaining the title as Punk sits cross-legged on the announce desk ala WrestleMania.

Priest will now head to SummerSlam in Cleveland where he will face his greatest challenge yet in “The Ring General” Gunther. He won the King of the Ring this year which gave both winners a future title opportunity at SummerSlam. Gunther has been teasing holding the World Heavyweight Championship since before he lost the Intercontinental Championship of which he was the longest-reigning champion.

McIntyre’s loss sets up his eventual match with Punk that has been stewing since he was injured at the Royal Rumble. Though Punk hasn’t been cleared just yet, the original timetable for his return was the summer, which SummerSlam is right in the middle of. It’s the biggest event of the summer for WWE, so a return in Cleveland makes the most sense, especially given his strong history with the city.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

