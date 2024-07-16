WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Officially Challenges Liv Morgan for SummerSlam

Last week on WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley made her grand return after three months away. She was forced to vacate the Women’s World Championship due to injury, setting up a storyline with Liv Morgan upon her return. She confronted both Morgan and Dominik Mysterio who have been getting closer to one another over the last few weeks. Since Dom wasn’t handling the problem and neither was the rest of the Judgment Day, Ripley decided to take matters into her own hands. However, the last thing she’s worried about is Morgan — she wants what she never lost.

She immediately calls out Morgan in the opening segment this week. She’s been watching her run around with something of hers — not Dominik Mysterio — but the Women’s World Championship. Ripley says all Morgan has done is made her mad, so she calls for her to come to the ring so she can rip her apart. Instead, Dom’s music hits and he’s carrying a black rose to apologize to Ripley.

Morgan interrupts things via satellite, explaining that she meant what she said when she was going to take everything from her. But the more she started spending time with Dom, the more she realized what Ripley sees in him. She catches Ripley up on what she’s missed while she’s been gone.

Ripley lays out the challenge plain and simple: she wants Morgan and the championship at SummerSlam in Cleveland where she says she’s going to take back the title and end Morgan’s career. Morgan, however, seems much more confident. She knew the endgame would be a match between the two of them and claims she isn’t the same Morgan that was injured a year ago. Instead, this Morgan plans on defeating Ripley once and for all.

With the challenge made, that makes five title matches set for the big event in Cleveland. Nia Jax and Gunther won this year’s King and Queen of the Ring which earned them a title opportunity at SummerSlam. They will battle it out with the champions on their respective brands, Bayley and Damian Priest.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes looks to put an end to Solo Sikoa’s reign of terror as The Bloodline’s new leader once and for all but with Roman Reigns looming, who knows how long it’ll last. Logan Paul is set to go head-to-head with LA Knight for the United States Championship in his hometown, but is it finally Knight’s time to be a champion? Only time will tell.

