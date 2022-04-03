WWE Raw Lineup for Raw After WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 weekend will officially wrap up tonight with the April 4 edition of Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.Unlike the past couple of years where the post-Mania Raw has been rather uneventful, this year’s episode promises to be monumental. Not only will the show feature the debut of Veer, someone the WWE has been teasing for months, but it will also feature Cody Rhodes’ first promo since returning to WWE.

Rhodes hyped up both in his interview with The Ringer right after WrestleMania and the press conference he held on Sunday morning, saying he wants to make his “intentions clear” with fans and will share the story of why he loves wrestling that he has never truly shared publicly. Rhodes beat Seth Rollins on Saturday night in his first match with the company in six years.

The show will also feature a promo from Roman Reigns fresh off of unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the main event of Sunday night’s show. It’s also possible the “Tribal Chief” will address the shoulder injury he suffered late into his match with Lesnar. Fightful Select is currently reporting that Lesnar will not be at the show.

This story is developing…