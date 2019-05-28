WWE Reports AJ Styles is Injured, Pulled From Universal Championship Contender Match on WWE Raw

There’s some bad news for fans of “The Phenomenal One,” AJ Styles. WWE announced late Monday afternoon that the former WWE Champion would be involved in a four-way No. 1 contender match alongside The Miz, Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin for a shot at Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship at the upcoming Super ShowDown event. However early into Monday’s Raw broadcast commentator Michael Cole claimed Styles had been pulled from the match due to injury, and would be replaced by Baron Corbin.

No word yet on if Styles’ injury is legitimate or simply part of a storyline. Based on his tweet just two hours before the announcement, Styles seemed to be under the impression that he’d be wrestling.

Later on in the show Styles was seen backstage in a trainer’s room. He explained in an interview that he felt a pop in his lower back during his Universal Championship match with Rollins back at Money in the Bank, and that it was still bothering him heading into Raw that night. Before he could say how long he would be out of action, Corbin appeared and hit Styles with a punch.

Corbin went on to win the four-way No. 1 contender’s match later in the night, pinning Miz by hitting him with End of Days. Though the match was listed as an elimination match, Strowman and Lashley removed from the bout when they brawled through the crowd to the backstage area.