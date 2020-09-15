WWE Fans Have No Idea What Happened at the End of the Asuka vs. Mickie James Raw Women's Championship Match

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Mickie James. And while many fans were happy to see the six-time former champion get a shot at "The Empress," fans were left utterly stumped by how the bout ended. Late in the match Asuka attempted to lock in The Asuka Lock, prompting James to roll over to his stomach. The referee then called for the bell, declaring that James was unable to continue, even though she was completely conscious and was just as confused about why the match was over. James was quickly shuffled out of the ring while Zelina Vega made her way down to announce her plans to challenge Asuka, and the commentary team quickly pushed past the outcome of the match.

Many fans took to social media to express their confusion, believing the ending was a botch. Check out some of the reactions to the ending below!