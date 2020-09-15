WWE Fans Have No Idea What Happened at the End of the Asuka vs. Mickie James Raw Women's Championship Match
This week's Monday Night Raw featured a Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Mickie James. And while many fans were happy to see the six-time former champion get a shot at "The Empress," fans were left utterly stumped by how the bout ended. Late in the match Asuka attempted to lock in The Asuka Lock, prompting James to roll over to his stomach. The referee then called for the bell, declaring that James was unable to continue, even though she was completely conscious and was just as confused about why the match was over. James was quickly shuffled out of the ring while Zelina Vega made her way down to announce her plans to challenge Asuka, and the commentary team quickly pushed past the outcome of the match.
Many fans took to social media to express their confusion, believing the ending was a botch. Check out some of the reactions to the ending below!
What?
What the hell, lol #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q6dgcoFIiF— GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 15, 2020
No Seriously, What?
Honestly I don't even know where to begin unpacking this Mickie James/Asuka match ending.
Mickie looks confused. The referee looks he has no idea what's happening #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1rKcrA4jJX— Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) September 15, 2020
Awful Ending
WOW!!! Way to ruin a good match. #WWERaw @battlegroundihr pic.twitter.com/T3qb8piY3w— BATTLE (@battleonair) September 15, 2020
Mickie Looks Just as Lost
This face says it all. That ending was 100% botched.
Run it back, Mickie James deserves better! https://t.co/gkDqsF4Tgk pic.twitter.com/nlhpomXtxs— ❄️【Nix】❄️ (@CluelessNix_) September 15, 2020
Accurate
ref: mickie james is unable to continue— ✧･ﾟslater (@poisonouspixies) September 15, 2020
mickie james: pic.twitter.com/HwcroEqSsa
Run It Back
@MickieJames didn't tap. @Wwe
I am confused...
Asuka vs Mickie rematch. MAKE IT HAPPEN RIGHT NOW!!#WWERaw #WWE#RAW #MickieJames pic.twitter.com/iW23Dd62BX— Chris (@ChrisECollazo) September 15, 2020
On the Bright Side...
I absolutely LOVED this from Zelina Vega.
Incredible promo, a load of intensity - and it looks like we’ll be seeing more of Vega inside the ring, which is most definitely a good thing!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/1zGxFOgazc— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 15, 2020