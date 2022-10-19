WWE Raw's Austin Theory Just Teased Money in the Bank Cash-In on NXT

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT was a superstar-loaded affair, as Raw and SmackDown superstars like Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Shotzi, and more all showed up throughout the night. One of the biggest surprises though was saved for last, as after the KO Show ended in chaos, Ilja Dragunov would be left standing, and he held the NXT Championship high. His moment was interrupted though by Austin Theory, who came out and held his Money in the Bank briefcase up, teasing that he might cash it in on whoever is left standing at Halloween Havoc to become the new NXT Champion, and you can see how it all played out in the video below.

At Halloween Havoc current Champion Bron Breakker will face Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat match for the Championship, and it will likely be a hard-hitting match that will leave all three competitors spent. That makes them all vulnerable to Theory's cash-in, and while his last attempt was thwarted, there's no Bloodline protecting the Champion this time around.

If Theory was able to cash in on any of these three competitors, it would be the first time Theory's ever held the NXT Championship, so it makes sense that he would switch gears and go for the NXT Title as opposed to the Undisputed Universal Championship. He's tried to make that happen twice already, so it's clearly time for a new plan, and having Theory in this spot provides an element of unpredictability in the Title match at Halloween Havoc.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but Halloween Havoc is shaping up to be an entertaining show, and you can check out the full card below.

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

