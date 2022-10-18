Here's Which WWE SmackDown Star Was Sent to WWE Raw in the Rey Mysterio Trade

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown featured the news that Rey Mysterio had been traded to the Blue Brand after initially requesting the quit over the ongoing feud with his son Dominik. This week's Monday Night Raw revealed which star the Red Brand got in return, as a repackaged Baron Corbin arrived with JBL as his manager. Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.

Corbin's alliance with JBL was hinted at last month. Layfield retired from full-time in-ring action at WrestleMania 25 in 2009 but would continue to appear on television as a commentator, analyst and authority figure for nearly a decade. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.

BREAKING: As revealed by WWE Hall of Famer @JCLayfield, @BaronCorbinWWE is now a part of the #WWERaw roster as a result of the trade with #SmackDown for @reymysterio. pic.twitter.com/PG4yZxXuTH — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2022

