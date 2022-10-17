Former WWE Champion to Appear on Tonight's WWE Raw

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield will appear on tonight's Monday Night Raw, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. It was noted that the WWE Hall fo Famer will get his full entrance with his signature longhorn limo, but it's unclear as of now if WWE will be following up the storyline from last month where Layfield was seemingly recruiting Happy Corbin. Corbin is still a member of the SmackDown roster, but given how weak the brand split has been lately it's entirely possible he'll be on the show too.

Matches confirmed for tonight include a United States Championship match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, The Good Brothers vs. Alpha Academy and The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with a WWE contract on the line (if Lumis wins). Stay tuned for full coverage of the show tonight!

This story is developing...