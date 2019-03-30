Big Matches, Returns Announced For This Monday’s Final RAW Before WrestleMania

This Monday’s edition of RAW will serve as the go-home show for WrestleMania, traditionally one of the more important television shows of the year on the WWE calendar.

WWE has started to advertise what they have in store for Monday’s broadcast, and it includes the television return of a top star and the in-ring return of a WWE Hall of Famer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batista, who will face Triple H in a match that could end Hunter’s career at WrestleMania, will be appearing live at this Monday’s RAW in Washington, D.C. The appearance is hardly surprising, not just because it’s such a key show for WrestleMania, but also because D.C. is Batista’s hometown. He made his return to WWE television last fall when WWE held SmackDown 1000 in D.C.

WWE is advertising Batista’s appearance as a rebuttal to Triple H just six days ahead of WrestleMania.

Per WWE.com:

Batista returns to Raw Just six days before he makes his in-ring return against his former friend and ally Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match, Batista returns to Raw to respond to The Game. What message will The Animal deliver to Triple H before The Cerebral Assassin puts his career on the line in one of WrestleMania’s most bitter and personal contests?

Also recently announced for RAW is Beth Phoenix making her return to the ring in tag team competition. Phoenix did wrestle in 2018’s inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but she has not worked a singles or tag team match since 2012.

This Monday night, Phoenix will team with Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley to take on Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, and the IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce). All four of these teams will compete against one another in a four-way tag team match at WrestleMania for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Also announced for RAW: Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle takes on Rey Mysterio in his last RAW match, and The Riott Squad face Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair in a six woman tag team match.