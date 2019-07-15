WWE Raw: Four-Way Match Announced to Determine Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam Opponent

Becky Lynch’s reign as Raw Women’s Champion remained intact on Sunday night after she and Seth Rollins successfully defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Last Chance Winner Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules. Lynch had been feuding with Evans ever since she won both of the women’s titles back at WrestleMania, but thanks to that first stipulation “The Sassy Southern Belle” can no longer challenge for the title as long as “The Man” is holding it.

As a result, WWE announced on Monday that Lynch’s SummerSlam opponent will be determined via a four-way elimination match on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The bout will include four former women’s champions in Natalya, Naomi, Carmella and Alexa Bliss.

Bliss was the only one of the four who also competed at Extreme Rules, as she and Nikki Cross faced Bayley in a handicap match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bayley successfully retained after pinning Cross.

One potential challenger Lynch has publicly campaigned for is Ronda Rousey, the woman she pinned at WrestleMania 35. Lynch stated in a recent interview that instead of a triple threat, she wants a one-on-one bout with the former UFC Champion.

“No, I haven’t talked to Ronnie since [WrestleMania],” Lynch said. “I thought she might be on the [red carpet], because we were nominated for best fight at the MTV TV and Movie Awards, so I thought I’d might see her there. But I didn’t see her, she’s been hiding from me. That’s what Ronnie does, she hides when she loses. We’ll see when she comes back, I still want a one-on-one with her, I still want that one-on-one match with her.”

But while Lynch successfully retained her championship, the same could not be said for her boyfriend Seth Rollins. Just after the tag match, Rollins was attacked by Brock Lesnar, who quickly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to challenge him for the Universal Championship. One F-5 later and “The Beast” was champion once again.

This week’s Raw will also determine Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent as 10 wrestlers will compete in a battle royal. The list of wrestlers includes Rollins, Cobrin, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Big E, Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn. Daniel Bryan was originally announced for the match but was later replaced by Zayn without explanation.