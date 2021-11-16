WWE Raw: Big E Threatens to Hospitalize Roman Reigns, The Usos Respond

Big E opened this week’s Monday Night Raw by cutting a promo on Roman Reigns and The Usos for brutally attacking Xavier Woods at the end of last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. He said, “Let’s get to the matter at hand, and that is Roman Reigns. You see Roman, it was just supposed to be Brand vs. Brand, it was just supposed to be Champion vs. Champion. But you and your cousins, you took it to a place that we can never come back from. You see, you put your hands on my family. So now that means I’ve got to beat your a— like you stole something.

“Now I’ve got to make sure there are empty beds in those Brooklyn hospitals for you,” he added. “Now, Roman, I’ve got to take a piece of you that you will never get back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then turned his attention to Kevin Owens, who turned heel by attacking him last week. Owens came out and explained his actions, saying that he was never lying but that after costing him his latest match with E, he simply snapped. He blamed E for spreading the lie that Owens was a liar and a scumbag, but since perception is reality he intends to take out his frustration on everyone in the locker room, including E. The WWE Champion tried to chase after Woods, only for The Usos to attack. Riddle came out to make the save, creating an impromptu tag team match. Seth Rollins and Randy Orton eventually got involved, turning it into a six-man tag.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1460414009958666241?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While the heels wound up winning the match, E managed to get his hands on Jey and told him he had a message for Reigns. He then nailed him with a Big Ending while looking directly into the camera, saying “I want all the smoke!”

Check out the updated card for Survivor Series below! The show takes place this Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1460421951437037570?ref_src=twsrc^tfw