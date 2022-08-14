WWE Announces Another United States Championship Match For This Week's WWE Raw (8/15)

Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship on this past week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Ciampa despite outside interference from The Miz and a great effort from the former NXT Champion. But WWE fans won't have to wait long to see him put the gold on the line again, as it has been announced his next title defense is against AJ Styles on the Aug. 15 episode of Raw. Styles has been somewhat in the background for the last few weeks, taking out either Miz or Ciampa whenever they try to interfere in matches at ringside.

"The Phenomenal One" is a three-time former US Champion, with his last reign coming in 2019 while he was aligned with The Good Brothers as The OC. He reigned from July to November of that year, eventually dropping the title to Rey Mysterio on an episode of Raw.

Bobby Lashley v AJ Styles for the US Title is official for next weeks #WWERAW.



A first time ever match.



Can’t. Wait. pic.twitter.com/VddMSYryME — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 13, 2022

Elsewhere on the show, Riddle will be back to address his future following another attack from Seth Rollins. The next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will also occur, pitting Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H.

Lashley made headlines earlier this week when he told Fightful that he was recently approached for a fight against former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. He explained, "Somebody came up to me. It was a bare-knuckles organization, but they were gonna do some boxing stuff or one of those other companies. Somebody came to me and said, 'Would you box Mike Tyson?' I was like, 'Hell yeah, I would box Mike Tyson.' I think it was a feeling out. They had different people in organizations. It wasn't the top guy, it was a guy that does some of his promoting and some of his stuf. I think it was one of the money guys that linked up to through my college or something like that. But he approached me and he said, 'We're looking for a big fight in Madison Square Garden. Would you be interested in fighting Mike Tyson?' At first, I was thinking Iron Mike and I was like, 'Damn, that would hurt.' But then I thought, you know what? I've been boxing for a long time. I got a little size on him. I don't have nearly the skills that he has, but it's definitely something that I would be interested in."

The fight deal fell through, but Lashley said he remains open to the idea — "Mike is still Mike. Mike is doing different things with his podcast and Mike's pretty open about smoking and DMT and everything like that. But he's still Mike Tyson. But, you know what, everybody talks about, 'Would you fight Mike Tyson?' Most people are like, 'Hell no,' 'How much money would you have to get to fight Mike Tyson?' It's astronomical numbers for most people. For me? It would be an honor to fight Mike Tyson and I would like to be able to do it. Is it a far stretch for me? Yeah. Might be a little tough. I'm a wrestler. But I've been boxing for a long time. So I would definitely like to take that fight."