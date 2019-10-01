Watch: Bobby Lashley Returns, Makes out With Lana in Front of Rusev on WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley made his surprise return to WWE television during this week’s Monday Night Raw, and unfortunately for Rusev he didn’t come alone. The former Intercontinental Champion appeared on the entrance ramp during a WWE Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Rusev, and motioned for someone from backstage to come out and join him. Suddenly Lana’s music hit, and the “Ravishing Russian” began making out with Lashley while Rusev looked on in utter disbelief.

Rusev appeared on the show earlier in the night to save Rollins from a two-on-one attack by Randy Orton and King Corbin. He was asked backstage afterwards about why fans hadn’t seen Lana on television since his return, and the big man opted to remain silent before saying he didn’t want to address his “problems at home.”

The match was thrown out moments later when Rollins was attacked by Bray Wyatt. “The Fiend” closed out the show by locking the champ in the Mandible Claw.