Watch: Braun Strowman Fails to Capture the United States Championship Again on WWE Raw

Braun Strowman’s attempt at winning his first singles championship in his WWE career was cut short once again on Monday Night Raw this week after he his main event title match with United States Champion AJ Styles was thrown out.

Late in the bout Styles kicked Strowman in the back, causing the big man to knock the referee off the apron and on to the floor. Styles took the opportunity to hit Strowman in the eye and nail him with a low blow. He then grabbed a steel chair, only for Strowman to counter with a chokeslam. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson ran out for the assist, but got whacked by Strowman with the chair. The referee finally came to his senses and called for the bell, believing Strowman had hit Styles with the chair.

Strowman took out his anger by beating up all three men to close out Raw. Earlier in the evening WWE showed a backstage segment of him officially challenging Seth Rollins to a match for his Universal Championship, which Rollins accepted.

So at Clash of Champions Strowman and Rollins will first team up to face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to defend their Raw Tag Team Championships, then face each other for Rollins’ world title. Given the stipulation for the show, Styles will also have to defend his title against someone on Sept. 15 in Charlotte.