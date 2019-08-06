Watch: Bray Wyatt Attacks Kurt Angle With the Mandible Claw

Bray Wyatt got his hands on yet another victim this week, as “The Fiend” made a surprise appearance during a match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander.

Kurt Angle was the special guest referee for the match (Raw was in Pittsburgh), and once the match spilled to the outside the lights began to flicker. Suddenly Wyatt was in the ring and grabbed Angle with the Mandible Claw.

Wyatt first debuted the Mandible Claw as his new submission finisher when he attacked Mick Foley during the Raw Reunion special in late July.