Watch: Cedric Alexander Turns Heel on WWE Raw, Joins The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business has been trying for months to recruit other members for the group, and on this week's Monday Night Raw they finally succeeded. MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were booked for a six-man tag match against Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, attacking the latter before the match got underway. But this turned out to be a ruse, as Alexander yanked Ricochet off the apron late in the match and tossed him repeatedly into the barricade. He then nailed Crews with a Lumbar Check, giving Benjamin an easy opening to hit Paydirt and score the win.

Alexander then smiled at the three heels as they celebrated in the ring. This marks Alexander's first run as a heel in the company since getting signed during the 2016 Crusierweight Classic.

Porter created the original version of the faction, The Beat Down Clan, in TNA (Impact Wrestling) alongside Lashley back in 2014. The revamped version of the faction, now The Hurt Business, first formed when Porter started aligning himself with Lashley heading into the latter's WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre at Backlash. Benjami joined in early August, and the Lashley brought the United States Championship to the group by beating Crews at Payback.

Later in the night, Alexander appeared alongside the rest of the group and explained why he decided to finally take up the group's offer. He explained that he wasn't making money while always losing, believed Ricochet wasn't focussed on being a tag team and was done helping Crews with his championship dreams over his own.

Alexander then helped the rest of the faction win an eight-man tag match against Ricochet, Crews and The Viking Raiders, pinning Ricochet (albeit controversially) with a Michinoku Driver.