Watch: WWE's Chad Gable and Otis Recreate Iconic Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze Saturday Night Live Sketch
WWE's Chad Gable and Otis recreated the iconic Saturday Night Live "Chippendales Audition" sketch on this week's Monday Night Raw. The two arrived for a "Trick or Street Fight" between Otis and Matt Riddle but first revealed that their costumes were that of Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze from the September 1990 episode. Naturally, Otis played the role of Farley.
Riddle wound up picking up the victory by RKOing Otis. Meanwhile, Gabe would up getting sent through a table when Elias nailed him with a jumping knee on the apron.
🎵 Everybody's watching, to see what they will do. 🎵 #WWERaw @otiswwe @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/oXs90XfRfA— USA Network (@USA_Network) November 1, 2022
Chad Gable and Otis as Chippendales.— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) November 1, 2022
Alpha Academy should just go babyface at this point. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/RPQ4TcUYg1
Chad Gable & Otis are perfect for these costumes 😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f1PwomRRmE— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) November 1, 2022
This story is developing...