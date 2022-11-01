Watch: WWE's Chad Gable and Otis Recreate Iconic Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze Saturday Night Live Sketch

WWE's Chad Gable and Otis recreated the iconic Saturday Night Live "Chippendales Audition" sketch on this week's Monday Night Raw. The two arrived for a "Trick or Street Fight" between Otis and Matt Riddle but first revealed that their costumes were that of Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze from the September 1990 episode. Naturally, Otis played the role of Farley.

Riddle wound up picking up the victory by RKOing Otis. Meanwhile, Gabe would up getting sent through a table when Elias nailed him with a jumping knee on the apron.

Chad Gable and Otis as Chippendales.



Alpha Academy should just go babyface at this point. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/RPQ4TcUYg1 — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) November 1, 2022

Chad Gable & Otis are perfect for these costumes 😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f1PwomRRmE — ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) November 1, 2022

