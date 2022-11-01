Watch: WWE's Chad Gable and Otis Recreate Iconic Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze Saturday Night Live Sketch

By Connor Casey

WWE's Chad Gable and Otis recreated the iconic Saturday Night Live "Chippendales Audition" sketch on this week's Monday Night Raw. The two arrived for a "Trick or Street Fight" between Otis and Matt Riddle but first revealed that their costumes were that of Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze from the September 1990 episode. Naturally, Otis played the role of Farley. 

Riddle wound up picking up the victory by RKOing Otis. Meanwhile, Gabe would up getting sent through a table when Elias nailed him with a jumping knee on the apron.

This story is developing...

