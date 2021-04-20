WWE Hits Charlotte Flair With Suspension, Massive Fine for Attacking WWE Raw Referee

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw ended with Asuka getting a roll-up victory over Charlotte Flair thanks to an outside assist by Rhea Ripley. This sent Flair into a rage, repeatedly attacking the referee as a group of other refs repeatedly told her to leave the ring. WWE kept the angle going on Raw Talk by having Adam Pearce appear and announce that not only is "The Queen" suspended indefinitely, but she's been hit with a whopping $100,000 fine.

After being off television for several weeks and missing WrestleMania 37, Flair returned to television last week and promptly turned heel by calling out all of her critics and the other members of the Women's Division.

BREAKING per @ScrapDaddyAP on #RawTalk, @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100K following her actions at the conclusion of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tnaQReflDR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

