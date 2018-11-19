Raw Crushes SmackDown in Head-to-Head Matches at Survivor Series

In a battle for brand supremacy, the Monday Night Raw roster crushed SmackDown Live on Sunday at Survivor Series.

Had it not been for SmackDown Live’s tag team division winning the 21-man elimination match on the pre-show, Raw would have pulled off a clean sweep over the Blue Brand.

The women’s division opened the show as Team Raw (Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James, Bayley and Sashan Banks) beat Team SmackDown when Nia Jax, as the sole survivor, pinned Asuka with a Samoan Drop.

Seth Rollins kept Raw’s winning streak going by pinning Shinsuke Nakamura via a Curb Stomp in an overall solid match. Then in a battle of tag team champions, the Authors of Pain managed to upset The Bar after manager Drake Maverick distracted the team by appearing to wet himself while Big Show had him in a chokehold.

Raw officially sealed won the night when the men’s five-on-five match quickly broke down in a slaughter. After Shane McMahon managed to eliminate Dolph Ziggler with a Coast to Coast, Braun Strowman woke up from being put through a table and eliminated Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz and Shane McMahon (all with powerslams) to win the match. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley also made it out of the match without getting pinned.

Next up was the Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair match. After nearly 15 minutes, Flair appeared to snap when she pulled out a kendo stick and began wailing on Rousey to cause a disqualification. Rousey technically won the match, but she was left in a bloody heap after Flair began repeatedly bashing her with a chair, going to far as to stomp on her while the chair was wrapped around her throat.

Finally in the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated Daniel Bryan after hitting an F-5. Ten minutes in it appeared Lesnar would win in an overwhelmingly dominant fashion, but Bryan cut off his momentum by hitting the same low blow and Running Knee combination that won him the WWE Championship against AJ Styles on Tuesday. Over the next eight-and-a-half minutes Bryan used a number of creative ways to bring Lesnar down, and came inches away from making him tap out to the Yes Lock.

A number of future matches were announced throughout the show. Thanks to Raw’s victory in the men’s five-on-five match, Strowman is now the No. 1 contender for Lesnar’s Universal Championship and gets a match against Baron Corbin (with a stipulation of his choosing) in the near future.

Following his win over Nakamura, WWE announced Rollins would defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at TLC. That pay-per-view takes place on Dec. 16.