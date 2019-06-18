Watch: Dana Brooke Suffers Bloody Injury During Main Event Taping

A match between Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan took an unfortunate turn on Monday night before Monday Night Raw this week. The match, which was part of the Main Event taping before Raw went on the air, had to be stopped when Brooke took a turnbuckle to the face and was busted open, forcing the referee to stop the match by throwing up the dreaded “X” symbol.

Photos and videos from the match show that Brooke was able to wave to the crowd to convey to them that she was okay before leaving the ring.

Based on how she was holding her face, it appears the injury took place above her right eye.

Was just sent this. Ref thru up the X & match was stopped. pic.twitter.com/OE1ytjZPc1 — Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 17, 2019

Brooke was previously a bodybuilder and fitness competitor prior to signing with the WWE. After working in NXT for roughly three years from 2013-16 she was brought up to the main roster. Ever since her run as manager of Titus Worldwide ended, Brooke has struggled to consistently appear on WWE television.

Last month Pro Wrestling Torch’s Wade Keller conducted an interview with a source claiming to have connecitons with multiple members of WWE’s current creative team, who all spoke very highly of Brooke as one of the hardest workers in the company behind the scenes. The writers have reportedly tried numerous times to get her on television in various angles, but have been continuously shot down.

Back in March Brooke revealed in an interview with Lilian Garcia that she was on the verge of quitting WWE recently after a promoted match between herself and Natalya on an episode of Raw was scrapped without notice.

“In life, you’re always gonna have obstacles put in your path,” Brooke said. “I am a prime example. Ever since I was a little girl to where I am now, you control your own destiny. As much as WWE — they kind of guide you on a path of where you’re gonna be lead to and where your path is gonna go. People pass you before your eyes. It takes a toll on your heart.”

“When I was told that ‘your match isn’t happening,’ at that point in time I was just like ‘No. This place does not define me. I am stronger than this. I wanna go to prove to the world that you can’t keep me down,’” she continued. “I said ‘You know something, if I quit now, what kind of example am I gonna be for everyone that’s followed me. Who’s supported me. Who’s been my backbone through the hardest time. I cannot give up now.”