Drake Maverick Wins the WWE 24/7 Championship for a Second Time

Drake Maverick won the WWE 24/7 Championship for a second time this week after attacking R-Truth from behind during a backstage segment. At the start of the night Maverick’s wife Renee Michelle told him he had to choose between her and the title. He swore he picked her, and even managed to resist the temptation to pin Truth while the pair sat at ringside during the show. The pair were about to leave the arena just before the main event when Michelle stepped away to freshen up. Maverick suddenly spotted Truth hiding from a pack of Superstars, then swore he wasn’t going to attack him.

But just as Truth turned his back, Maverick tossed his suitcase right at him and knocked him to the ground. A referee suddenly appeared, and Maverick pinned Truth to win the title.

With his two title reigns, Maverick already has the second-longest run as champion as his first reign (which also started thanks to a sneak attack on Truth) last two days back in mid-June. It was then tragically cut short when Truth appeared at Maverick and Michelle’s wedding and rolled up Maverick in the aisle.

Maverick ended the segment by shouting that the two were going on their honeymoon, so there will probably be more shenanigans from Truth in the coming days.

The loss brought an end to Truth’s eighth reign with the championship. A week ago he lost and regained the championship twice in a segment on Raw which saw the title change hands five times in a single night with Heath Slater, Cedric Alexander and EC3 all getting reigns that lasted roughly a minute apiece.

Since its introduction in May, Truth has dominated the title’s record books. He holds the record for most reigns as well as most combined days as champion at 40. Maverick joins Elias and Jinder Mahal as two-time champions, though the latter two never held the title for more than a combined few minutes.