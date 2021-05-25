WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw

✖

It looked like WWE was going to crown a new No. 1 contender at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw, but the company pulled a fast one and managed to bump out the result by a week. The episode kicked off with Bobby Lashley and MVP trying to brush off what happened last week, followed by McIntyre once again coming out and challenging him to a one-on-one match. Kingston then made his way out to celebrate his win, but MVP managed to cause a rift between the two over whether or not Kingston needed the help to secure the win. Adam Peace then booked a No. 1 contender's match while Lashley and MVP watched from ringside.

Things eventually broke down when McIntyre had a face-off with Lashley, only for Kingston to wipe them both out with a top-rope splash. This prompted Lashley and MVP to start attacking Kingston and McIntyre inside the ring, resulting in the match being thrown out.

The two babyfaces approached Pearce backstage, who confirmed the two would have the same match again next week with the same stipulation — the winner gets "The All Mighty" at Hell in a Cell.

Kingston spoke with Sports Illustrated on Monday prior to the show, telling the outlet that he isn't trying to repeat "KofiMania" now that he's finally back in the world championship picture for the first time since losing the WWE title in October 2019.

"It feels really fresh," Kingston said. "And we're all underdogs. Look at Bobby's journey to the title. Bobby's grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship. I know how hard he's worked to get to this point, and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion, and I'm looking forward to mixing it up with him."