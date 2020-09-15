Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton Gets a Stipulation at WWE Clash of Champions

✖

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton at Clash of Champions got an extra twist on Monday, as McIntyre announced the match would have an Ambulance Match stipulation. After recapping everything that's happened between the two since SummerSlam, McIntyre pointed out that both men have recently taken ambulance rides because of the WWE Championship. He figured what better way to cap off their feud than to incorporate an Ambulance into the match.

Orton was not present for the promo, and Adam Pearce walked out onto the entrance ramp and gave an update that "The Viper's" status for Clash of Champions is unknown. He then announced that if Keith Lee is able to beat McIntyre tonight (and Orton is absent from the show) then "The Limitless One" will get the next crack at McIntyre's title.

Here's the updated lineup for Clash of Champions:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad

During a recent interview with ComicBook, McIntyre talked about his history with Lee that stretches back to their pre-WWE days.

"We do have history," McIntyre said. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."