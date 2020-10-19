Everything Announced for WWE Raw's Season Premiere Tonight

✖

Tonight's Monday Night Raw marks the "Season Premiere" for the Red Brand. And to celebrate the occasion, WWE has loaded up the lineup for the three-hour event. The show will be headlined by a Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Lana while also featuring a Firefly Fun House segment from Bray Wyatt, Elias' first concert inside the WWE ThunderDome, an eight-man tag match between Retribution and The Hurt Business and three singles matches — Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman, AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus.

This will also be the go-home show for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this coming Sunday, which only has three matches confirmed:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell I Quit Match)

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell Match)

On top of all that, the show will reportedly see Mustafa Ali finally admit that he was behind the hacker storyline from SmackDown earlier this year. The mystery behind who was sending out the interrupting broadcasts was dropped early in the summer, just before Ali was drafted over to Raw.

Following the two-day WWE Draft, the Raw roster ow looks quite a bit different. Here's the full list of every wrestler who swapped brands last week:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

What do you think of Raw's lineup tonight? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!