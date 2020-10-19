WWE Will Finally Give Answers to the Hacker Storyline on WWE Raw Tonight

✖

It looks like WWE will finally give some closure to a mystery storyline from earlier this year. For months Friday Night SmackDown's weekly broadcast would be interrupted by a mysterious hooded figure known only on Twitter as The Message. WWE fans began referring to the personality as "The Hacker," and as they released more videos theories about their identity began to spread throughout social media. But, without warning, the angle was dropped early on in the summer and the wrestler (supposedly) behind it, Mustafa Ali, was traded to Raw showing no signs of a heel turn.

However, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE intends to "tie up loose ends" by having Ali reveal he was behind the hacking prior to taking over as Retribution's leader. Ali was supposed to cut his first promo last week, but was bumped due to the WWE Draft dominating the show.

WWE has already confirmed this week's Raw will feature a Firefly Fun House segment from Bray Wyatt, Elias' first concert inside WWE ThunderDome, Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman and Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. Lana.

Despite making it their mission statement to destroy Monday Night Raw, Retribution was officially drafted by the Red Brand during last week's Draft. That decision was openly mocked by Ali.

Why invite demise to your door? pic.twitter.com/DBXAwQQl1A — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020

But while the five members wound up staying put, a good chunk of WWE's talent pool wound up swapping brands. Check out the full list below:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: