WWE Fans Loved Elias and Ezekiel's Reunion on WWE Raw
WWE took the Elias/Ezekiel storyline to new heights on this week's Monday Night Raw, bringing "The Drifter" back to the Red Brand for a special concert. Prior to the segment, the show aired a special backstage encounter between the two "brothers," which was doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room while Ezekiel work a fake beard to return to his old persona. Once Elias' concert started, Kevin Owens interrupted to try and call him out only for Ezekiel to speak via the Titantron from the backstage area.
After getting smashed in the back with a guitar, Owens challenged either brother to a match next week and saw Ezekiel (much to Owens' shock) arrive and accept the challenge. WWE fans were absolutely loving the entire scene play out and took to social media to talk about it. Check out some of the best reactions below.
For the first time in a long time, @IAmNotEliasWWE was able to see his older brother Elias ❤️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vIHdWPneX0— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
Strong Beard Game
Elias gotta better beard than every wig that Tyler Perry has ever used in his movies put together 😂 #WWERAW— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 21, 2022
All of Us
When you see Elias and Ezekiel on the same couch https://t.co/L0ltalJiEX— Solo the future Goat ☝️ (@SoloFutureGoat) June 21, 2022
Are You Not (Sports) Entertained?
WHAT DID I TELL YOU?
ELIAS AND EZEKIEL ARE NOT THE SAME PERSON. THIS IS HISTORY.
I LOVE SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bpQKJqAnb3— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) June 21, 2022
I AM SPORTS ENTERTAINED!
Everything about having Ezekiel & Elias reunited was PERFECT.😂🤣 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Z5m2atomOq— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) June 21, 2022
The Good Stuff
can I be honest, that Ezekiel and Elias segment was good stuff— Jergens Jr🧴 (@XeryHighLife) June 21, 2022
Same
Me watching this Elias/Ezekiel storyline pic.twitter.com/RV6JGt1AMF— Dontre Graves 🏁 (@DontreGraves) June 21, 2022
It All Adds Up
Kevin Owens trying to explain to everyone that Elias and Ezekiel are the same person like #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/95SpvotY7u— Al Simmons 🦅 (@DrPhil1881) June 21, 2022
Poor Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has left the chat https://t.co/MgcSBYrR1h— Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) June 21, 2022
Kevin Owens after watching the Ezekiel and Elias segment: pic.twitter.com/EFMabqOcjU— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 21, 2022