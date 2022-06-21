WWE Fans Loved Elias and Ezekiel's Reunion on WWE Raw

WWE took the Elias/Ezekiel storyline to new heights on this week's Monday Night Raw, bringing "The Drifter" back to the Red Brand for a special concert. Prior to the segment, the show aired a special backstage encounter between the two "brothers," which was doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room while Ezekiel work a fake beard to return to his old persona. Once Elias' concert started, Kevin Owens interrupted to try and call him out only for Ezekiel to speak via the Titantron from the backstage area.

After getting smashed in the back with a guitar, Owens challenged either brother to a match next week and saw Ezekiel (much to Owens' shock) arrive and accept the challenge. WWE fans were absolutely loving the entire scene play out and took to social media to talk about it. Check out some of the best reactions below.