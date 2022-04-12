WWE’s Ezekiel Posts a Photo With Elias to Prove They’re Not the Same Person

Elias returned from his long hiatus on last week’s Monday Night Raw with new ring gear and a new look, claiming to be his own younger brother Ezekiel. The new star’s claims of being a different person have been driving Kevin Owens nuts ever since, repeatedly claiming that Ezekiel is a liar. “The Drifter” took things a step further on Tuesday by posting a photoshopped image of both himself and his “brother” from Instagram user @thekatybacon, using the caption, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped, but we know the truth.”

Owens teased making Ezekiel undergo a lie detector test on next week’s Raw to prove that he is lying. The former 24/7 Champion disappeared from WWE programming in August 2021 after repeatedly losing matches to Jaxson Ryker on Raw. Vignettes started to air of him burning his guitar while a voiceover proclaimed Elias was “dead.” Reports have since popped up of him developing a character similar to Randy Savage, but Vince McMahon shut down the idea believing it was too much like the “Macho Man.” Glimpses of that character made their way into the WWE 2K22 roster, but not much else. The 34-year-old has yet to wrestler under his new persona.

