WWE Fans are Loving Bobby Lashley's New "All Mighty" Entrance

WWE fans are loving the new entrance made for Bobby Lashley's run as the WWE Champion! On the previous airing on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley had defeated the Miz to earn the WWE Championship for the very first time in his career. While fans were already incredibly supportive of Lashley for this major accomplishment years in the making, now fans have thrown even more support behind the current champion as he has gotten a brand new entrance for his inaugural WWE Championship run. For his match against The Miz during this week's Monday Night Raw, we got a whole new makeover.

This new entrance not only includes some pyrotechnic work, but includes a brand new titantron reel that shows off some of Lashley's accomplishments from over the years. Carrying forward the Hurt Business' overall entrance look, Lashley has been officially crowned as the "All Mighty" as the new (and after defeating The Miz) and still retaining WWE Champion moving forward.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Bobby Lashley's new entrance, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the huge makeover? How does it compare to his previous entrance? Let us know!