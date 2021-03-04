The Rock Gives a Huge Endorsement to The Hurt Business

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a glowing endorsement to Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business on Thursday following Lashley's WWE Championship victory earlier in the week. The conversation started when Twitter user @97Abdulmalik uploaded an image of a young black wrestling fan holding a replica WWE Championship while looking up at images of Lashley, Kofi Kingston and Johnson each holding the title.

Another Twitter user tried to downplay the image and the racial importance of those three title reigns, prompting a response from MVP.

"No. He's not. That is a beautiful statement about representation and inspiration," Porter wrote. "It means something when your heroes look like you."

This prompted a response from Johnson.

Well said, brother. You guys are doing GREAT. Very happy for all of you. Very proud, too. Representing — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 4, 2021

The newly-crowned WWE Champion then chimed in.

You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty. https://t.co/b1WhKdtt0Q — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 4, 2021

Leading up to Monday's match, Lashley talked in interviews about the confidence he has in being a world champion. In-between his WWE runs "The All Mighty" held the TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Championship four times for more than 400 days.

"I think [that Impact run] helped out tremendously because once you come into WWE and they say you're going to be a champion, there's going to be some uncertainties and insecurities," Lashley told Bleacher Report. "'Am I able to carry that ball? Am I able to do it? Am I able to have those big matches with everyone?' Because that's what you need to do as a champion, and when I was in Impact, I had those opportunities.

"There's no question in my mind whether I should be on top or not," he later added. "Some people already know it. You see Roman [Reigns] walk out there as the head of the table. He can't even look down his chin is so high up. He has that confidence because he's been in those matches with The Undertaker and Brock and all these different people. Same with Drew. Drew's the same way. Drew can't even see people that are under 6'5" because he's so high up right now, and he knows what he's capable of doing. Not everybody has that."