WWE Raw Features First Real Intergender Match in Years

WWE Monday Night Raw just featured its first real Intergender Match in several years! One of the big things that fans of the product have been hoping to see more of is the matches between the men's and women's divisions. It's something that happened with a lot more frequency years ago, but had been pushed to the side in recent years in favor of building out a singular identity for both divisions. But the waters have been muddied even more so in the last few years with factions of both men and women, and that's all come to a head on Monday Night Raw.

Rhea Ripley as a member of Judgment Day has been involved highly with many of the men's division matches through interferences and other kinds of shenanigans, so fans had been waiting for the opportunity to see her go up against one of the men's division talents proper. This came to pass on the Monday, December 19th broadcast of WWE Monday Night Raw as Ripley took on Akira Tozawa in a surprise Intergender match up that showed off more of her dominance:

What Happened in WWE Raw's First Intergender Match in Years?

It's not like WWE has been shy about Intergender matches in the last few years as we have gotten moments during the Thunderdome era between Sasha Banks and Reginald, or moments between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton, but this is the first real time that's it has been a featured match on WWE Raw in a long while. It makes a lot of sense that it's Rhea Ripley too as she goes to bat for Dominik Mysterio when Tozawa throws some water into his eyes.

READ MORE: Wrestling World Reacts to Vince McMahon's Reported Attempted WWE Return | Report: WWE's Plans for a Cody Rhodes Feud Upon His Return From Injury

Defending her son, Ripley challenges Tozawa to a proper one on one match and Tozawa eventually agrees thanks to some help from the Street Profits. It's soon revealed that he has a major disadvantage as he refuses to strike Ripley, and thus he's soon overpowered by her when she proves her dominance. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Ripley's taking on the men's talent will continue into 2023 and beyond.

How do you feel about WWE Raw's first real Intergender match in quite some time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!