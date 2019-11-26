WWE

Watch: Jerry Lawler Accidentally Implies Ric Flair Is Dead on WWE Raw

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler said something on commentary during Monday Night Raw this week that left […]

Jerry “The King” Lawler said something on commentary during Monday Night Raw this week that left WWE fans scratching their heads. During a match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka, the WWE Hall of Famer implied that “The Nature Boy” was “looking down on” Flair during her match at Survivor Series on Sunday night. Vic Joseph had to correct him by saying that Flair wasn’t actually dead. Lawler tried to make up for the mistake later in the match by saying that he spent Saturday in Louisville with the 16-time world champion, but the damage was already done on social media.

“Anyone else catch Jerry Lawler thinking Ric Flair was dead?” one fan wrote.

By all accounts, the 70-year-old two-time WWE Hall of Famer is just fine.

Charlotte’s match with Asuka ended with “The Queen” getting distracted by Kairi Sane and hit in the face with Asuka’s green mist. The former NXT Women’s Champion then rolled her up for the pin, avenging her loss from all the way back at WrestleMania 34.

