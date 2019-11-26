Watch: Jerry Lawler Accidentally Implies Ric Flair Is Dead on WWE Raw

Jerry “The King” Lawler said something on commentary during Monday Night Raw this week that left WWE fans scratching their heads. During a match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka, the WWE Hall of Famer implied that “The Nature Boy” was “looking down on” Flair during her match at Survivor Series on Sunday night. Vic Joseph had to correct him by saying that Flair wasn’t actually dead. Lawler tried to make up for the mistake later in the match by saying that he spent Saturday in Louisville with the 16-time world champion, but the damage was already done on social media.

“Anyone else catch Jerry Lawler thinking Ric Flair was dead?” one fan wrote.

Lawler: “When Charlotte Flair lost at Survivor Series, her dad was looking down on her.”

Vic Joseph: “King… Ric Flair’s not dead.”#RAW pic.twitter.com/IhT4MC2RqG — GIF Skull – I AM GROAT! #RAW (@GIFSkull) November 26, 2019

By all accounts, the 70-year-old two-time WWE Hall of Famer is just fine.

Oh lord. Jerry Lawler with a line that would make people think Ric Flair had passed away. He said when Charlotte was beat last night Ric was looking down. Then had to be reminded Ric isnt dead. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y334eXjq4v — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) November 26, 2019

I was in the kitchen when I heard Jerry Lawler say Ric Flair was looking down at Charlotte. Wait what?? 😬 Noooo Jerry 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SV5R8zvId3 — Ty_Maddox (@TMEntertainmenz) November 26, 2019

Charlotte’s match with Asuka ended with “The Queen” getting distracted by Kairi Sane and hit in the face with Asuka’s green mist. The former NXT Women’s Champion then rolled her up for the pin, avenging her loss from all the way back at WrestleMania 34.