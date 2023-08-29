Watch: Jerry Lawler Appears at WWE Raw in Memphis Months After Suffering a Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was hospitalized back in February after suffering a stroke at his Florida home. Lawler has since been recovering from the stroke and managed to make a surprise appearance during this week's Monday Night Raw while WWE's Red Brand was in Memphis. During a commercial break, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayna and Kevin Owens invited Lawler out to the entrance ramp, much to the delight of fans in attendance. "The King," sporting a beard, received a standing ovation as he waved to the crowd. Lawler previously appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year to celebrate Andy Kaufman's induction, though that was via a pre-taped video.

Despite being 73 years old and not having worked full-time for the WWE for years, Lawler has consistently wrestled on the independent scene over the years. His most recent was against The Beer City Bruiser back in January for AML Wrestling in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

EXCLUSIVE: During the #WWERaw commercial break, @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn bring WWE Hall of Famer @JerryLawler out in front of the WWE Universe in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NF7HBthXpQ — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2023

This story is developing...