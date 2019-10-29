Watch: Lana Accuses Rusev of Cheating, Being a Sex Addict on WWE Raw

As if the storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley couldn’t get any weirder, the three seemed to double down on their love triangle story in the closing segments of this week’s Monday Night Raw. In a special edition of “The King’s Court,” Jerry Lawler had both Rusev and Lana come down to the ring and ask the latter about why she left Rusev for Lashley. The former Total Divas cast member explained that Rusev was only obsessed with her physically and accused him of being a sex addict for wanting to sleep with her in a wide variety of places.

She then added that Rusev was just trying to get her pregnant, which he denied. She then piled on by saying that Lashley told her Rusev was cheating on her, which led to a shouting match between the two (where Rusev loudly dropped the s-word!). This finally prompted Lashley to come down to the ring so the two big men could brawl.

Rusev eventually got the advantage, took of his wedding ring and shoved it in Lashley’s mouth. Lana’s attempts to hurt him with a kendo stick had no effect, but it gave Lashley the opening to hit Rusev with a low blow. The new couple made out on top of Rusev as he writhed in pain to end the night.

During an in-character video over the weekend on Lana’s YouTube channel, Lashley claimed he had received death threats over the storyline.

“No matter what I post, people are like, ‘Where’s Lana? Where’s Lana?’” Lashley said. “I get very, very bad comments, ones I don’t want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, death threats, there’s a lot of things — but, ya know, I’m not a hard person to find. And if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying I’m going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we’re doing, but I’m not going to back down to stupidity.”