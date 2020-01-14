Lana and Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev and Liv Morgan Mixed Tag Match Booked for WWE Raw Next Week

Bobby Lashley and Lana once again got the better of Rusev on this week’s Monday Night Raw. It looked like “The Bulgarian Brute” had a win over “The All Mighty” locked up, only for Lana to distract him on the apron and stop him from locking in The Accolade. With both men down, Liv Morgan walked out from backstage and got in Lana’s face, daring her to slap her again like she did at the wedding several weeks back. Lana instead grabbed a drink from a fan, threw it in Morgan’s face and tossed her into the barricade.

The scrap wound up distracting Rusev, which allowed Lashley to hit a spear and pick up the win. However when the two got backstage Lana was furious that Morgan tried to intimidate her, so she issued a challenge for a mixed tag match next week (much to Lashley’s frustration).

Minutes later Rusev and Morgan responded backstage, saying they accepted the challenge. Morgan, giving her first actual promo since returning from her hiatus, said she was the “living embodiment” of Lana’s karma, and that karma “was an honest to god b—.”