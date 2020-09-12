WWE's In Your Face Monday Night Raw Lineup Revealed

✖

Next week's Monday Night Raw is already looking stacked, and it should be if it wants to live up to its new tagline. The tagline WWE is using to describe the episode is In Your Face, and while the jury is out on if it will deliver on that, the lineup is quite promising. So far the episode will feature an anticipated matchup between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee (though not for the Championship), a Steel Cage match, a long-awaited rematch between Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Mickie James, and a Champions vs Champions Tag Team match, and you can get all the match details below.

So far the card for In Your Face Monday Night Raw includes:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee

Steel Cage Match: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Championship Match: Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Mickie James

Champions vs Champions Match: Street Profits vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

It remains to be seen what else fans will get as part of the episode, but those four tentpole matches are all quality matchups, so this episode just might live up to the In Your Face moniker after all.

Keith Lee has already defeated Randy Orton, and hopefully, he can continue that momentum with a great showing against the current WWE Champ. The long-running saga between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins will no doubt produce some additional crazy moments thanks to being in a Steel Cage.

Asuka and Mickie James last battled during Asuka's NXT days, and it was James' first match back after being gone from WWE for some time. Quite a bit has changed for both superstars since then, so it will be interesting to see how things play out in the ring between them in 2020.

As for the Champions vs Champions match, last night's SmackDown featured the Street Profits coming to the blue brand to party a bit (alongside Lucha House Party), and this was after Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura crashed Raw. Now both teams will seek to put a bow on this feud in the ring, and it should be a great match.

So, are you excited for the In Your Face edition of Monday Night Raw? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!