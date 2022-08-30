Watch: Matt Riddle Nailed Seth Rollins With an RKO After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

Matt Riddle (who finally got his first name back) and Seth Rollins had an explosive Monday night. Hours before Raw even started, fans spotted the two brawling in the parking lot of Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Then in a split-screen interview midway through the show Rollins brought up Riddle's recent divorce, causing Riddle to cuss him out and demand to know where he was hiding in the arena. Then after the cameras stopped rolling for the night the two wound up fighting in the middle of the ring. Rollins attempted a Curb Stomp after hitting a low blow, only for Riddle to dodge it and hit an RKO.

The two were originally supposed to wrestle at SummerSlam last month in Nashville, but the bout was postponed due to a storyline injury when Rollins stomped Riddle on a set of steel steps. They'll meet this Saturday at the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales.

Rollins and Riddle had real-life beef several years back over comments Riddle's then-wife made about Becky Lynch's appearance, to the point where Rollins openly said in interviews that he never wanted to wrestle "The Original Bro." While that opinion has obviously changed, Rollins has still taken a few shots at the former US Champion.

"That's the thing — I wanna know who this guy is. I wanna know who is beyond being just Randy's (Orton) bro, you know? Obviously the audience took a big liking to him based on his relationship with Randy, but now we don't know if Randy's ever coming back. We got no clue what Randy's medical situation is," Rollins said in an interview with Metro last month. "He's out here having to stand by himself, but he's still out here doing Randy's moves, doing Randy's poses. I'd like to know, who is Riddle? Who is this Original Bro? I'd love to see something original about him. I'm gonna push that out of him one way or another. If he doesn't wanna respond, that he's gonna fall by the wayside or he's gonna rise to the occasion — we shall see."