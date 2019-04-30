WWE Raw: Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre Named for Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss opened Monday Night Raw this week with a special Moment of Bliss segment, naming the four men who would represent Raw in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19.

The men’s ladder match participants will include Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. SmackDown’s four competitors are expected to be named on Tuesday night, while the competitors for the women’s match are expected to be named later in the evening.

After the four traded verbal barbs, with most of the anger directed at Corbin, the four were placed in a tag team match against each other.

Late in the match Corbin tagged himself in, stopping McIntyre from setting up for a Claymore kick. Moments later Ricochet tagged in Strowman, and Corbin ran into a punch from McIntyre as he tried to run away. Strowman hit a Running Powerslam to set up Ricochet for a 630 Splash for the win.

Of the four, both Strowman and Corbin have previously won the Money in the Bank briefcase only to come up short while cashing in. Corbin failed to cash his in against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal back in 2017, losing in a mattr of seconds on an episode of SmackDown Live. Meanwhile Strowman tried on multiple occasions to cash in on both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship but had his attempts get repeatedly interrupted. He finally cashed in against Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match, which wound up being declared a No Contest after Lesnar broke into the Cell and knocked out both men.

It was around this same time that The Shield reunited in order to protect Reigns, which caused Strowman to turn heel and align himself with McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. The two trios faced each other at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia, leading to a win for The Shield.

