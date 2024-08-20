WWE Raw on Netflix: The Undertaker Asked Triple H to Make Major Change

WWE is making its biggest television pivot yet. Earlier this year, the global leader in sports-entertainment landed a deal with Netflix to bring its flagship show, WWE Monday Night Raw, to the streaming service beginning in 2025. This marks the first time in the red brand’s multi-decade history that it will air outside of traditional cable television. Buzz surrounding the shift has been big, as fans and talent alike are clamoring for the expanded audience Netflix’s platform will bring the product as well as its opportunity to deliver an edgier, unrated product on a weekly basis.

The Undertaker Wants a Two-Hour WWE Raw on Netflix

The Deadman has one suggestion for WWE Monday Night Raw‘s move to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker revealed he personally spoke to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levseque to inquire as to if WWE Monday Night Raw would revert back to a two-hour broadcast after the Netflix move.

“I saw Paul, Triple H, at the end of the night [at WWE SummerSlam]. That’s a lot of wrestling for be to attend on my schedule these days. I went up to him, gave him a hug. Told him bye. I said, ‘Alright, I’ll see you at Mania.’ He got what I was saying. The whole time I sat up at Gorilla Position with Paul and Bruce Prichard and then myself, we’re sitting up there,” Taker said. “I was like, ‘This show’s really three hours long?’ I know it is, but I was just like, ‘When you guys go to Netflix, is this show going to cut back down to two hours? Three hours, why three hours?’ It’s been three hours forever now, but I was just kind of trying to stress the point of three hours is a lot of wrestling on a Monday night.”

WWE Monday Night Raw expanded to a three-hour broadcast in Summer 2012 and has operated as such ever since. While fan sentiment surrounding the lengthy runtime has always been polarizing, WWE has never entertained the idea of changing it largely due to the extra advertising dollars that that third hour brings in. On Netflix, commercial breaks are not something WWE has to consider. The ad-supported tiers will still see commercials, but those spots are no longer paying for the product, as Netflix’s subscriber fees cover it.

WWE Monday Night Raw moves to Netflix in January 2025.