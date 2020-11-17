The New Day Retain the Raw Tag Titles Against Hurt Business, Survivor Series Match Locked In

✖

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on this week's Monday Night Raw, keeping the New Day's 10th tag title reign alive. The victory also ensures that the pair will face reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at Survivor Series this Sunday.

The pair won after Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on Shelton Benjamin, knocking him off the apron. The pair then nailed their Daybreak finisher to score the win.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were quick to react to the news.

THAT IS WHAT TAG TEAM WRESTLING IS ALL ABOUT. BUT... SEE YOU SUNDAY... NEW DAY. — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) November 17, 2020

The four men have somewhat crossed paths already, as the two teams were forced to swap championships last month as a result of the 2020 WWE Draft. The former NXT stars have hyped up a match with the veteran champs as a dream match.

"People always talk about dream matches, but for us this is like beyond that. This is it," Ford said in an interview with FOX Sports in late October. "The fact that it's happening on any stage, and like the fact that it's happening, period. The fact that it is happening. You don't have to look at anything else except the fact that it's happening. It is happening. That's a moment itself. You best believe myself and Dawkins are gonna show up like we always do and shock the world at Survivor Series."

Check out the full card for Survivor Series (as of now) below: