The New Day Retain the Raw Tag Titles Against Hurt Business, Survivor Series Match Locked In
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on this week's Monday Night Raw, keeping the New Day's 10th tag title reign alive. The victory also ensures that the pair will face reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at Survivor Series this Sunday.
The pair won after Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on Shelton Benjamin, knocking him off the apron. The pair then nailed their Daybreak finisher to score the win.
WHAT A MATCH!#WWERaw #TagTitles @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/zAeN1DdFxb— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were quick to react to the news.
THAT IS WHAT TAG TEAM WRESTLING IS ALL ABOUT.
BUT...
SEE YOU SUNDAY...
NEW DAY.— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) November 17, 2020
It’s time to make history fam #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/6Y2mtVYlBC— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) November 17, 2020
The four men have somewhat crossed paths already, as the two teams were forced to swap championships last month as a result of the 2020 WWE Draft. The former NXT stars have hyped up a match with the veteran champs as a dream match.
"People always talk about dream matches, but for us this is like beyond that. This is it," Ford said in an interview with FOX Sports in late October. "The fact that it's happening on any stage, and like the fact that it's happening, period. The fact that it is happening. You don't have to look at anything else except the fact that it's happening. It is happening. That's a moment itself. You best believe myself and Dawkins are gonna show up like we always do and shock the world at Survivor Series."
Check out the full card for Survivor Series (as of now) below:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBD)
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" appearance