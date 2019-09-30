WWE Fans React to New Raw Stage and Pyro

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw will feature the debut of a brand new entrance set, as well as the long-awaited return of pyro to the weekly product. Photos of the set started making their way online via social media earlier in the day, so WWE took things one step further and showed off a test run of the new stage and pyro an hour before the show got underway.

The episode will serve as Raw’s “Season Premiere” and feature a number of major moments. So far four matches have been booked — WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler and Booby Roode vs. Heavy Machinery and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks — as well as segments involving Brock Lesnar and a Miz TV special with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

EXCLUSIVE: Get a first look at the brand-new set for #RAW, premiering TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/Sb39EvhYMu — WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2019

