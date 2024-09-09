WWE Raw Preview: Bret Hart Appears, Tag Team Titles Match, Wyatt Sicks Street Fight
WWE Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network.
WWE Monday Night Raw looks to keep the summer momentum rolling. The red brand has steamrolled through the past couple of months, regularly selling out arenas nationwide and building to hot storylines like Gunther's rise from King of the Ring to WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Drew McIntyre's blood feud with CM Punk. Leaving WWE Bash in Berlin, WWE's flagship show was left largely unchanged: Gunther retained the WWE World Heavyweight Title, Punk evened the score against McIntyre, and the unit of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley got their win back against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.
Bret Hart Returns to WWE Raw
The Hitman is back on WWE programming.
With WWE Monday Night Raw emanating from Calgary tonight, WWE is bringing back Bret Hart to television. The WWE Hall of Famer has not shown face on WWE TV since 2022. There is no word on what Hart will be doing on the broadcast, but he is rumored to be involved in a segment with fellow Canadian Sami Zayn during Zayn's quest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Belair and Cargill Defend Tag Titles
The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are taking a trip to WWE Monday Night Raw.
WWE SmackDown's Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against former champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on tonight's show. This will be Belair and Cargill's first defense since regaining the gold at WWE Bash in Berlin two weeks ago.
Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
The Wyatt Sicks get their biggest showcase yet.
In what appears to be a culminating clash in the group's feud with Chad Gable, the Wyatt Sicks will face American Made in a Street Fight. The Wyatts will be represented by Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross while American Made sends Gable, Julius and Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile into battle.
WWE Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network. The full card can be seen below...
- WWE Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender's Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn)
- Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable and Ivy Nile)
- Bret Hart appears
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee
- Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, and TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark)
