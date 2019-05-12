WWE RAW: Several Matches, Double Contract Signing Announced For This Week’s Show

This Monday’s RAW will serve as the go-home show for Money In The Bank, and we have several segments already announced for the show.

Becky Lynch is pulling double duty at the PPV, defending both her RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships. On the RAW side, she will be facing Lacey Evans, and on the SmackDown side, she will be defending against Charlotte Flair. As such, she will take part in a double contract signing this Monday night during RAW.

The Miz will host a Miz TV segment, long a mainstay on SmackDown but now part of Monday nights following The Miz’s move in the Superstar Shakeup. He will be joined by Roman Reigns, who faces off with Drew McIntyre at Money In The Bank in a WrestleMania 35 rematch. The Miz will face Shane McMahon in a cage match at the PPV.

The Women’s Money In The Bank match features four RAW competitors (Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, Natalya, and Naomi) this year, and all four will take part in a fatal four-way match this Monday night.

All of this, plus two more matches which are also being advertised for RAW: Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre.

Two weeks ago, RAW’s ratings bottomed out with the lowest audience number they have drawn in the modern era during a traditional Monday night broadcast (non-holiday with no big competition from the NFL). The reaction last week was to advertise in advance that Roman Reigns would be on the show, which did bump last week’s viewership number up ever so slightly.

This week, the company is announcing far more segments in advance than is typical, likely to garner some interest in the show ahead of time and hopefully build on the small increase they had to their audience number last week. Whether or not it works won’t be certain until the viewership numbers come in on Tuesday afternoon.

