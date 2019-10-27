Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair Segment, Champion vs. Champion Match Booked for WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw will mark the Red Brand’s final episode of television before the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And to help promote the show, WWE has already announced a number of matches that could tease the direction the pay-per-view winds up going. Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will once again appear on the show to promote their Team Hogan vs. Team Flair 10-man tag match, Rusev and Lana will appear on “The King’s Court” as part of their ongoing relationship drama and Ricochet will take on Drew McIntyre in a rematch following “The Scottish Psycopath’s” return to action last week.

The show, emanating from St. Louis, will also feature Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match (the same stipulation as the Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt title match this Thursday) and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against WWE Women’s Tag team Champion Kairi Sane.

WWE hasn’t hesitated in bringing up Rowan’s past as a Wyatt Family member while building up to his non-title match against the reigning world champion.

“The match also carries a certain kind of poetic significance,” WWE.com’s Raw preview wrote. “In what feels like another lifetime, Rowan was a disciple of Wyatt’s. And although the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has since broken away from any and all subjugation to become his own kind of nightmare, Rollins might gain the mental edge that he sorely needs if he can defeat Rowan prior to squaring off against the Superstar who has pushed him to the brink of his sanity.”

Below is the full card Crown Jewel: