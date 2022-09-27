WWE's Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on WWE Raw Loaded With Past WWE Clips and a Mysterious Number

The latest White Rabbit QR Code appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw during a match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. The code briefly flashed on the screen and took fans to yet another, this time on WWE's TikTok page. The video shows various clips from WWE's past that, when spliced together, say the words "Who Killed The World? You did. Feed Your Head." The number 40701 flashed on the screen at the end of the video, though its unclear what that could be a reference to. A quick Google search shows the numbers of a zip code for an area of southern Kentucky with the largest town being Corbin.

What do you think the new message means? Tell us your theories down in the comments and stay tuned for more coverage as this mystery unfolds!

This story is developing...