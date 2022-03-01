Was Randy Orton Injured During This Week’s WWE Raw Tag Team Match?

Randy Orton was on the losing end of a tag team match on this week’s Monday Night Raw between RK-Bro and the Street Profits. The match ended with Ford nailing Orton with a From The Heavens Frog Splash, causing “The Viper” to writhe in pain as he grabbed his ribs. Orton attempted to put his foot on the bottom rope to break up Ford’s pinfall attempt but he couldn’t quite reach the rope, forcing the referee to call the pin. As replays of the move spread around social media, fans grew concerned that Orton might be legitimately hurt just one month away from WrestleMania 38.

However, Ford took to Twitter after the match and seemed to indicate that Orton was okay. He wrote, “Pinned a World Champion. Got the Woman. And everyone is healthy. All in one night. GOD IS GREAT.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pinned a World Champion.

Got the Woman.

And everyone is healthy.

All in one night.



GOD IS GREAT. pic.twitter.com/6M8H8J7vcz — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 1, 2022

Orton gave a rare interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show last month and talked about his recent years with the WWE, including his program with Bray Wyatt that went from late 2020 through WrestleMania 37.

“Rolling with the punches is something that I realized, more recently than not, if I just accept that I’m out of control of some of these situations and I’m talking about the business right now, if I just take what they give me and do it to the best of my ability…I was doing Fiend stuff a year ago,” Orton said. “That was hard. Some of that was rough. They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘Okay.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface…I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this, I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie.

“They want to believe and be entertained so, the more I can accept that and make it real and make it something that I’m feeling and not just words that some 22-year-old writer wrote on paper for me, if I believe it and make it mine, I can get them to believe. That’s what kind of changed with my promos,” he added.